Police discover lifeless bodies in parked car

Operatives of the Nigerian Police command have discovered two lifeless bodies of a male and female inside a car parked on the Katsina road area of Fagge Local government in Kano.

According to reports, the deceased were identified, as Steven Ayika, who is said to be married, with two children and one Chiamaka Emmanuel, who was meant to get married in December.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said a team of detectives were at the scene after receiving a report and rushed the victims to a hospital, where doctors confirmed them dead.

He said, “On the 23/11/2021 at about 0450hrs, a report was received that a car was sighted along Katsina Road, Fagge LGA Kano State with two occupants, a male, and a female motionless. On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene. The victims, a male and a female at the back seat of a Sienna Motor Vehicle were removed and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed them dead.”

He however noted that an investigation is in progress, towards unravelling the circumstances that led to their death.