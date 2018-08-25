A UK based woman Augustina Osaigbevo accused by the Lagos State Police Command of sponsoring assassins to kill her aunt Madam Gladys Osaigbevo-Omon, said she was framed up.

Augustina made the denial in a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. The petition was dated Aug. 17, 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

She said all the allegations against her were false and and concocted by her accusers.

She urged the IGP to investigate the case, with a view to identifying those involved.

NAN recalled that, on Aug. 6, 2018, the commissioner of police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal paraded two men, Osaro Okonoboh and Lucky Oboh who were arrested over the alleged attempt to assassinate Madam Gladys Osaigbevo-Omon.

Edgal alleged during the press briefing that Augustina hired the two men for N4.5 million, and paid N500,000 in advance to carry out the assassination in Benin City, Edo.

NAN further reports that the two suspects told newsmen they were hired by Augustina.

However, Augustina denied sending anyone to assassinate Madam Gladys. She said her petition to the I-G is meant to clear her name.

“I am making this complaint with deep wounds in my heart, therefore, asking the I-G for a comprehensive investigation, so that my reputation and integrity severally tarnished by the police in Lagos can be restored by your office”, she wrote in the petition.

“Nigerians abroad have heard of superb and breathtaking investigations and intelligence gathering techniques your Tactical Response Team and world acclaimed achievements by the I-G Intelligence response Team, which has (sic) placed Nigeria in the league of high (sic) respected countries.

“Sadly, the conduct of officers in Lagos command in this matter, fall(sic) short of the standard your office has set in the area of intelligence gathering and investigation,” she said.

Augustina demanded evidence of the financial transactions between her and the suspects or any other person.

She questioned the economic benefit she would enjoy raising N4.5 million, a third of her annual income as a social worker in UK, to kill her aunt.

Augustina also denied having any contact with the Nigeria Police on the matter, stressing that since the press briefing, no police in UK or Nigeria had contacted her. She accused the Lagos Police Command of bias .

She also denied the allegation of human trafficking in UK and using her nephew Mary for prostitution. She claimed she helped Mary to UK to do hair dressing job. But she was arrested by UK Police and placed for deportation.

Augustina claimed to have received many embarrassing calls from friends and relatives over the matter.

She asked the I-G to set up a team to carry out a comprehensive investigation and how the police in Lagos got involved.

She said the probe team should find out the roles played by every individual, including the police in Lagos and secure evidence of financial transactions between her and the arrested suspects.

“I request that the report of investigation into this case be made public. I demand for a public apology from Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Imohimi Edgal for his unprofessional conduct, public disgrace and humiliation he brought to my person and credibility.

“I know that the I-G who is known as a thoroughbred and seasoned police officer, will do justice to my petition and not encourage any cover-up,“ Augustina said.

The police spokesman in Lagos, CSP Chike Oti told NAN that the suspects had been charged to court. He also said Augustina is wanted by the command and asked her to submit to police for investigation.

“The CP only briefed the press based on the complaint the command received.