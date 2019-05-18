<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Police Command has launched a search for five oil workers who were kidnapped along the OML 55 operational area in Akuku-Toru local government area of the state.

The kidnapped oil workers are staff of Intergrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and another company, which is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

The two companies are contractors to Belemaoil and were working on the site of an ongoing siesmic operation by the indigenous oil firm when they were abducted on Monday.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said adequate measures have been taken by the police to secure the release of the kidnapped oil workers.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said security machineries have been activated to get unconditional release of the kidnapped oil workers on time.

He said: “As we received the report, we immediately launched an operation for their rescue. As we speak, the CP (Commissioner of Police) has given marching orders to Commanders of tactical units and the Marine Police to search the waters and get the victims rescued.

“We have also engaged the services of sister agencies to ensure their speedy rescue. Based on the deployments that we have made, we are going to get them out very soon.”