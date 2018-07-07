The Edo State Police Command said it had launched an investigation into the activities of a Business Administration graduate identified as Benjamin Chukwurah, who was accused of operating a fake recruitment agency.

Chukwurah had been arrested by police operatives in Benin after the state government raised the alarm over his alleged fraudulent activities in the Ekenhuan area of the state capital.

The graduate from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, was said to have claimed that he had sought partnership with the state government to recruit job seekers into the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, through his agency.

The suspect was alleged to have obtained millions of naira from over 500 unemployed youths.

A batch of 150 unemployed residents was also alleged to have been placed on standby for deployment on behalf of the state government.

But the government, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, had denied having any partnership with the firm, describing the recruitment as fraudulent.

The statement read in part, “We received a report that KAI Environmental, a consulting firm, has been defrauding unsuspecting Edo people and residents, by posing as a recruitment agency for the Edo State Government.

“EdoJobs is the only platform that recruits workers for the Edo State Government. Any other company that parades itself as a recruitment body or company for Edo State is out to scam job seekers.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who confirmed the arrest on the telephone, said that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

“He (Chukurah) is with us. We are investigating the complaint. He is currently with us and at the end of our investigation, we will prosecute him through the courts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Mr. Rasheed Akintunde, has decorated 38 newly promoted senior personnel of the zone.

Akintunde explained that the beneficiaries were part of the 11,962 police officers recently promoted nationwide.

He noted that the affected personnel include two superintendents of police promoted to the rank of chief superintendent of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, promoted to SPs and eight assistant superintendents of police promoted to the rank of DSPs.

The AIG also said that 19 inspectors were promoted to the rank of assistant superintendent of police.