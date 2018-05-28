The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a serial pedophile terrorising residents of Agbura, a suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital and its environs.

Investigations revealed that the Police have been bombarded by several complaints of abduction of teenage females around Agbura community, and Azikoro village axis by a lone gun-man.

The serial pedophile modus operandi includes stalking his victims to church during night vigil where he waits when they are in a lonely place and strike.

After intelligence gathering by plain cloth Policemen a lead was established and the Police assisted by youths of the area stormed his hideout in the area but he was able to escape.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr Asinim Butswat who confirmed the manhunt said the Police were able to rescue two female teenagers before they were defiled.

“The lone-gun man specializes in stalking his victims to church during night vigil or their houses, with a dummy AK 47 Riffle to perpetrate this dastardly act. Based on actionable intelligence, the Police and Youths of Agbura Community raided a bush surrounded by swamps and fishing ponds, where the lone gun man held his victim captive.

“On sighting Policemen, the gun-man fled abandoning two females who were chained to a makeshift tent. The victims were rescued by Policemen and taken to Police clinic for medical examination.

“Efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Members of the public should assist the Police with useful information about suspicious movement of a lanky male adult, dark in complexion within Agbura Community, who have display pedophile behavior.”