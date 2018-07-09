Edo State Police Command has commence search for alleged ritual killers operating along the Upper Siluko axis in Egor local government area.

In January this year, commercial bike riders had protested the killing of their colleagues inside a forest located in a boundary between Ogheghe and Egbaen villages.

The protest by the Okada rider was occasioned by the discovery of a dead body inside the bush and the miraculous escape of one bike rider from his killers.

It was gathered that the recent search for the alleged ritual killers followed an audio message that has gone viral narrating how the wife of her nephew escaped from the ritual killers.

The female who did not state her name accused policemen at the Evbuotubu Police station of not showing any seriousness in pursuing the killers.

She said the victim boarded a bus from Ekenwan barracks to Ring Road and was touched by white handkerchief by two supposed passengers in the bus after which she became unconscious.

The voice said the woman was later rescued at the Upper Siluko axis after missing for five days.

She said the victim told them that the ritual killers took two of them inside the bus to a bush and tied them down after shaving the hair on their head.

“My brother’s wife said the people killed two women in her presence by cutting their neck. She said they were stark naked.

“She told us that she was released from the camp naked after their supposed leader asked that she should be released.

“Some people she met on the way thought she was a mad woman because she was naked. It was a old woman she met at a farm that gave her clothes and took her to where she made calls to the sister of her husband.

“The husband reported to the police but the police have gone to see the woman at the hospital. The IPO said the woman should come to give statement after she has recovered.”

Edo State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, could not be reached for comments but a top police source said a team has been set up to unravel the ritual killers.

The source said, “We are aware of the audio message. Our team are working on it to verify the claims. We will let the world know about our findings.”