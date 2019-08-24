<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Olorunda area in Ado-Ekiti have continued to mourn the gruesome murder of a Landlady by a tenant, as Police launch manhunt for the suspect.

The deceased, Mrs. Bukola Olarewaju, was raped and strangulated by one Tunmishe Abraham, a commercial motorcyclist.

The corpse of the deceased, a mother of three had been deposited at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), where it was confirmed that she was raped before being strangled to death by her assailant.

The man, who was a tenant of the deceased, fled after allegedly committing the nefarious act.

A resident of the area, who spoke under anonymity, revealed that the woman was said to have been raped around 11 am when her husband had gone to work and children were away at a coaching centre.

The source said the corpse was seen in the room while her two hands were tied by the assailant before she was forcefully raped.

“Her two hands were bound while her pant was down which confirmed that he was raped”.

The source also fingered the fleeing tenant as being allegedly responsible for the murder.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect after raping the woman also strangled her to death.

“Medical examination confirmed the above but we have not been able to ascertain who actually committed the crime and what actually led to that.

“Apart from this, we saw condom and semen within the scene where the crime was committed, which also substantiated the fact she was actually raped.

“We were told that a man, who was a neighbour actually did it and fled. We are yet to arrest the man but proper security arrangements have been made that would ensure his speedy arrest of the suspect”.