



The Police Command in Bayelsa has intensified efforts to fish out the killers of a police officer in the state last Sunday night and ensure that they are all prosecuted.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ebere Onyeagoro, said at his maiden news conference on Monday in Yenagoa that the officer lost his life while on duty.

Onyeagoro said the deceased ran into a clash between two cultist groups during which lost his life.

The death of the police officer occurred at the popular Tombia Amasoma Junction in Yenagoa on Sunday night.

He said: “It was essentially a problem of cultism; it was very unfortunate the officer ran into them and lost his life in that encounter.

“We will do our best to sustain patrols and curtail cult related acts in Bayelsa.

“We are acting on intelligence to ensure that all those concerned in the killing will be brought to book.

“Though that is the hazard of police job, we are doing our best to ensure that such incident doesn’t occur again,” he said.

The new commissioner said that upon resumption of duty in Bayelsa, he noticed that the prevailing crimes in the state were cultism, armed robbery, rape and indecent assault.

According to him, the command is putting all measures in place to curtail the crimes.

Onyeagoro said that the force tactical teams had been reinvigorated to deal decisively with serious and violent crimes in the state.

He advised parents in the state to monitor the activities of their children and ensure that they were not involved in crimes.