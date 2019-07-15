<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday began manhunt for abductors of Madam Beauty Ogere Siasia, the octogenarian mother of a former Coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia and two other women in Bayelsa State.

It was gathered from security sources that the 80-year-old woman and the two other victims were whisked away from their residences at Odoni community Sagbama Local Government Area by unknown gunmen.

In November 2015, the same fate befell Madam Beauty when kidnappers took her away in a similar operation and kept her in their den for about 13 days.

Siasia was then in Gambia preparing the country’s team for the U-23 Africa qualifier for 2016 Rio Olympic.

But about four years later, unknown abductors returned to the community at about 2am, shot sporadically and snatched the woman, whose family members said was undergoing treatment for hypertension.

Sources said the gunmen raided homes of two other families in the community and took two other women including a mother, whose son owns a local funeral service firm known in the area as “Do Nana”.

Dennis, the younger brother to coach Siasia confirmed the abduction lamenting that the marauders took away their mother without her hypertensive drugs and mobile handset.

He said: “The abductors have not contacted the family. We have reported to the Police. She was taken away without taking along her drugs. Even if they ask her for our numbers, she would not be able to help because she cannot recall mobile numbers. We are full of prayers and hoping she would be released soon”.

However, the police in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Butswat Asinim, said they had launched manhunt to locate the whereabouts of the kidnappers and rescue their victims.

Butswat said: “On 15 July, 2019 at about 0200hours, unknown gunmen who were heavily armed came through the waterways of the River Nun and invaded the residence of one Mrs Beauty Siasia, ‘f’ 80 years in the riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State and whisked her away through the waterways to an unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State command and the command’s Tactical Team has visited the scene of the crime. The command in collaboration with other security stakeholders have launched manhunt to apprehend the killers and rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing”.

Residents have expressed concerns over resurgence of kidnapping in the state especially along the Agbere and Odoni axis of Sagbama.