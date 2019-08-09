<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Police Command Friday evening said, it is investigating the alleged killing of a truck driver around Rijana along Kaduna-Abuja highway that led to breakdown of law and order in that axis of the road for hours.

That development, Friday morning, made the angry colleagues of slain driver to barricade the dual carriage road and held other road users to ransom for several hours.

Commissioner of Police in the State, Ali Aji Janga in a statement said, he had already defaulted the Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) involved in the incident as a preliminary disciplinary measure.

The statement read in part, “We wish to note with all sense of sadness the unfortunate incident that happened along Kaduna–Abuja oad where a commuter was allegedly shot dead by a Policeman on duty in the early morning of today.

“The Command has already defaulted the NCO involved in the incident as a preliminary disciplinary measure and he will be tried accordingly.

“I have directed for a full investigation into the circumstances of the killing.

“The CP commiserated with family of the deceased and assured them and members of public that the Command will ensure that justice is done on the matter.”

The Command therefore calls for calm and pleads with the Drivers unions not to take laws into their hands by causing road blockade as such measure would only add difficulty to the public.