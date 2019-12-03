<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Lagos State police command have rescued a corps member, Faith Onyiwara, who was kidnapped around Ilamija, in the Epe area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Onyiwara was on her way to attend Community Development Service (CDS) meeting when the kidnappers led by one Moses Ofeye abducted her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Tuesday, said after the abduction, the kidnappers demanded N50m ransom for her release from the manager of the farm, where Onyiwara was serving.

He stated that no ransom was paid, adding that a rescue operation coordinated by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, rescued Onyiwara from a swamp forest in Ilamija Nla in Epe, after an exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers.

According to the PPRO, Ofeye, who sustained bullet wounds during the gun battle with the police was arrested, while the victim was rescued, taken to hospital and handed over to the NYSC coordinator in the state.

Elkana said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, coordinated the rescue operation of one Faith Onyiwara, a corps member serving at the ABC Farm in Ilamija Nla Village. The corps member was rescued around 2.20 a.m. today in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe after a gun battle. The kidnappers’ ring leader, Moses Ofeye, 31, from Ondo State, of Ijaw origin, was arrested with gun wounds.

“The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long-distance she had to trek. But she is in a stable condition. The CP has handed her over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family. Faith Onyiwara was abducted on Friday, November 29, 2019, while on her way to attend CDS meeting at Ilamija, Epe.

“The abductors demanded a ransom of N50m but later reduced it to N400,000 from the farm manager to be dropped at Ijebu Ososa area. But no ransom was paid. The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and family of the rescued Corp member were filled with gratitude to the Commissioner of Police for rescuing their daughter alive.”