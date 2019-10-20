<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the leader of a robbery gang that recently broke into a church and stole offering and tithe monies running into millions.

But the suspect claimed that his gang only stole N670,OOO and not millions.

The police said they have been on the trail of the gang since last month that the crime was committed.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bala Elkana said: “Pastor Moses Nwoke of Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo, reported at Ejigbo police station that on September 30 after church service that some robbers broke the wooden boxes placed on the altar meant containing tithes and special seeds of faith offering and stole the money in the boxes. After a thorough and painstaking Investigation conducted by Ejigbo police station under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer, the principal suspect, Ehud, 18, was arrested on October 15. He confessed to the crime, but claimed that he only stole N670,000.00 from the church boxes. He mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice. “Efforts are emplaced to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court soon.”

In another development, Elkana said operatives of Operation Crush attached to Alapere police division received information that some gangsters suspected to be members of Eiye and Aiye confraternity, engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy.

He said the cultists used dangerous weapons such as ax and cutlass during the war at Demurin area, Alapere.

He said the police team, arrested two key leaders of the gangs, Oheeb, 22, and Obinna 25.

According to him, investigation was extended to the gang’s hideout at Mack Brown Hotel, Church Street Alapere where four additional suspects Obasi, 21, Onoja, 18, Omokosi, 24, and Edet, 23, were arrested.

“The suspects confessed that they belong to Eiye and Aiye confraternity respectively and were responsible for a series of violent attacks recorded in Alapere and environ. A large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, short axes and cutlasses were recovered from their hideout. Investigation has been concluded; the suspects will be charged to court.”