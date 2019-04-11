<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Enugu State Police Command has shot dead a wanted armed robbery kingpin, known as KC, during a gun duel between police and his gang members in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said police operatives recovered one locally-made pistol and three live cartridges from the deceased.

Amaraizu remarked that the confrontation that lasted over 30 minutes took place at the hideout of the armed robbery kingpin and his gang in Obollo-Afor area of Udenu Local Government Area on April 7 at about 7pm.

‘‘Police operatives confronted the armed robbers and kidnappers in their hideout following a coordinated intelligence information,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the armed robbers engaged security operatives before they were overpowered just as the deceased hoodlum got injured.

‘‘He was rushed by police operatives to a nearby hospital for medical attention and was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

‘‘Others believed to have escaped with bullet injuries are being searched for, with an intensified manhunt on them,’’ Amaraizu added.

The police spokesman, however, said that a full scale investigation had commenced into the incident.