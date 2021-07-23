Police: One killed in free-for-all fight in Jigawa market

The Police in Jigawa, on Friday, confirmed one person killed in free-for-all fight at Malammadori market in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse, said that several others were injured in the melee triggered by hoodlums in the area.

Shiisu said one person was hospitalised while others escaped with various degree of injuries after the fight.

He said the matter was reported to the police by one Nuhu Isa-Ladan, a resident of Kwarkwasa-Dongwalari village in Birniwa LGA.

The Spokesman said the complainant reported that four of his grandchildren went to Malammadori market and engaged in a fight with two other persons, armed with sticks and cutlasses.

“On July 20; at about 10:00 pm, information received from a source that on the same date at about 9:30 pm, one Nuhu Isa-Ladan, aged 65, of Kwarkwasa-Dongwalari village in Birniwa LGA reported the matter.

“Isa-Ladan told police that on the same date at about 7:15 pm, his grandchildren namely: Usman Magaji, 25; Sale Umar, 20; Usman Buba, 19; and Adamu Abubakar 22, all of the same address, went to Malammadori market and engaged in a fight with sticks and cutlasses with the following persons; Ali Kwalle and Idi Ali, all of Kurusko village in Malammadori LGA.

“In the ensuing fracas, the hoodlums inflicted serious injuries on their respective heads,” he said

Shiisu said that upon receiving the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to the General Hospital, Malammadori.

He said that one of the victims, Usman Magaji died while receiving treatment, while one other victim, Adamu Abubakar was responding to treatment.

According to him, the Command is intensifying effort to arrest the fleeing suspects.