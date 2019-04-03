<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three suspected kidnappers were killed by the police on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The kidnappers, numbering five and armed with AK47 rifles, had invaded the premisses of Mother Cat, a construction company located at Mando area of Kaduna metropolis with the intention of abducting expatriates working with the company.

They were said to have invaded the company at about 5:40am on Wednesday and engaged the policemen deployed to the company for security duties in a gun duel.

Three of the hoodlums were killed by the police while two policemen sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

The two wounded policemen were rushed to the 44 Army Referral Hospital, Kaduna where one later died.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said the gunmen entered the premises of the company at about 5:40pm and were shooting sporadically.

He said “at about 05: 40am on Wednesday, some armed men entered the Mother Cat Company at Mando area shooting sporadically and attacking policemen on guard duty.”

Sabo said, the gallant police men engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel to repel the attack and in the process gunned down three of them.

He said: ”During the fierce gun duel, two of our men AP No. 161126 Inspector Bijimi Maiyaki, F/No 251990 SGT. Kabiru Shuaibu attached to Operation Yaki sustained injuries and were rushed to 44 Army Reference Hospital for treatment. ”However, the NCO died while receiving treatment while the Insp was treated and discharged”.

Sabo said the items recovered from the hoodlums included four AK 47 Rifles; eiight Magazines with 130 live Ammunition, five pieces of suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a Golf car with REG Number W 812 FST.

He said a team of operatives waa on the trail of the remaining two hoodlums who escaped with bullet wounds.

He appealed to members of the public to assist the police with prompt and relevant information on any suspicious movement in their respective neighborhood so as to ensure effective and proactive crime preventiion efforts.