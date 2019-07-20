<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Edo State Police Command have killed four teenage armed robbers who stole a Toyota Venza at gun point.

The robbers were killed after engaging the police in a shootout.

Police sources said the robbers had snatched the Venza car along Etete road GRA.

Owner of the car was said to have quickly informed the police and the robbers were tracked to Country Home Hotel Road.

After the shootout, two of the robbers were shot dead while others who sustained injuries later died.

Residents in the area who had earlier scampered for safety rushed out to see bodies of the robbers.

One of the robbers, who stated he was 18 years old, said they were taking the car to Lagos State for sale.

Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said it showed the police in Edo are top of it game.

He said kidnappers along the Benin-Lagos highway would soon be apprehended.