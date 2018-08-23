The Kaduna State Police Command said on Thursday that its men killed two suspected killers of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Sabon Birni Village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmad Kontagora, disclosed this at a news conference in Kaduna.

Kontagora said the police, since the incident, had embarked on intensive manhunt of the perpetrators and other cases of crime within the command to arrest and bringing all the culprits to book.

“The successes recorded in the fight against crime and criminality in Kaduna command during the few weeks under review shows that on Aug. 16, the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) alongside operatives from Operation Yaki, acted on intelligence and raided an armed robbers/kidnappers hide out on Sabon Birni village.

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, two suspected armed bandits were fatally injured and rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival,” he said.

He said arms recovered from the suspects included one AK 47 Riffle, and five live ammunition from the scene.

“Investigations reveal that the suspects belong to the gang of criminals terrorising Birnin Gwari axis and are responsible for the killing of one Inspector Felix Yohanna attached to FSARS last year.

“He was killed at Walawa forest and the four IGP IRT personnel died in an ambush at Jankasa.”

He said that the command`s Anti Kidnapping and FSARS squads as well as the SIB had also recorded additional successes in arresting suspected criminals and made recoveries of exhibits during the period.

“They include seven suspected kidnappers, eight suspected armed robbers, four suspected notorious fraudsters and three suspected shop breakers.

“We recovered three AK 47 Riffles, three magazines with 20 rounds of ammunition, two motor vehicles mainly Golf Wagon with registration Number ES 904 FST and a Toyota Corolla with number plate RBC 04 MQ, all blue in colour.

He said the suspects had made useful statements and were still undergoing investigation and would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The commissioner assured members of the public that the command would not relent on its efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in Kaduna State.

He appealed to the public to continue to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information about the activities of persons likely to constitute danger to the society, to ensure effective crime prevention and control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP, IRT operatives where ambushed on Aug. 11 at Jankasa village of Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area.