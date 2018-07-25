The Ogun State Police Command says its operatives shot dead a runaway member of a kidnapping gang, Abdullahi Abdullahi, reportedly responsible for the abduction of a former Minister of Education, Iyabo Anisulowo, after months of manhunt.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, while displaying the corpse of the suspect on Tuesday at Eleweran Police Headquarters in Abeokuta, said luck ran against him and his gang in another attempt to kidnap two businessmen in Abeokuta.

He said Mr Abdullahi was also caught with Lebanese currency, adding two other suspected gang members, Ali Mohammed and Audu Isa, were also arrested, as police thwarted the plot of the gang following intelligence report.

The police boss said the targeted victims were: “Shehu and Alhaji Kabiru”, adding that luck ran out against the gang while they were preparing for the operation.

He added that the gang arrived Abeokuta from the Northern part of the country for the illegal operation.

Mrs Anisulowo was kidnapped some months ago in Yewa axis of Ogun State, while on her way home from the farm, and was in captivity for weeks, before she was rescued by the police.

“On the 12th of July 2018,intelligence revealed that some armed bandits who are specialists in kidnapping and armed robbery whose operation cut across the Northern and Southern parts of the country arrived the state,” Mr Iliyasu said.

He added that on getting the intelligence he mandated the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad(FSARS) under the command of Uba Adams to “track, trail and round up the hoodlums”, adding that in compliance with the directive, the operatives “technically trailed the bandits and accosted them in Abeokuta before they ever got to their targeted victims.”

“Their targets in Ogun State are two businessmen, namely Alhaji Shehu and Alhaji Kabiru. They planned to either rob or kidnap them for ransom. On sighting the policemen, they engaged them in gun battle, but were later subjected to the superior fire power of the police.”

Mr Iliyasu said at the end of the gun battle, one of the suspects was shot dead. It also led to the arrest of others, and subsequent recovery of exhibits which include seven AK47 rifles, two pump action guns, seven magazines and 110 rounds of live cartridges

He disclosed that the suspects have given useful information to the police.