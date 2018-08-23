The Police have killed two suspected bandits and arrested five others in Kaduna State.

The suspects were linked to the killing of four policemen at Jankasa Village in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The command also announced the arrest of several other suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping to armed robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kontagora, said a massive manhunt of the alleged killers of the policemen by the Special Tactical Squad led to the killing of the two suspects and arrest of other members of the gang.

He explained that the four policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Rapid response team were ambushed and killed by the suspected bandits on August 11, 2018, while on a special operation in Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government.

He said that two of the bandits later died from gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with operatives of the Special Tactical squad, at Birnin Yaro community also located in the same local government area.

Parading the suspects before journalists, he disclosed that the command has deployed more policemen along the Kaduna-Abuja highway and other flashpoints across the state, with a view to making the roads safer for motorists.

Several guns, ammunition and stolen vehicles were also recovered from the suspects during the various operations across the state.