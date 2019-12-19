<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four suspected sea pirates have been shot dead by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The gunmen, who have been terrorizing residents of Burutu and neighbouring communities along the Delta creeks boundary Bayelsa state, were ambushed by the police crack team on Wednesday.

Many riverine communities along the Ramos River had been reportedly terrorized by the suspected pirates, who apart from stealing and kidnapping, rape their women.

“Five of them were shot but four were gunned down while one escaped with bullet wounds.

The other four were rushed to the hospital but died on the way after being unidentified as pirates.

It was learnt that the suspected pirates were returning from an operation where they had ambushed passenger boats and dispossessed the occupants of their belongings before meeting their waterloo.

It was further gathered that a police crack team attached to the Delta State Government Waterways Security who were on patrol in the area were responsible for the killing of the hoodlums.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing of the four unidentified gunmen.

The DSP disclosed that one of the gang members escaped with bullet wounds.