The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday killed two men, who specialised in dispossessing people of their valuables in the Warri metropolis.

The spokesman for the command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Warri.

Aniamaka said that the suspects met their waterloo when they engaged a patrol team of the A Division, Warri in a gun battle during a robbery on July 2.

He said the incident happened along the Odion Road Junction in Warri.

“At the A Division Warri, following a distress call from a vigilance team that robbers were operating along Odion Road Junction, the crime patrol team rushed to the scene.

“In the course of a gun duel between the suspects and the patrol team, two of the robbers were fatally wounded and they died before getting to the hospital.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include Ak47 riffle, Ak47 magazine, Infinix and Nokia phones.

“The corpses have been deposited at the morgue.’’

Aniamaka said, however, that some of the robbers escaped with bullet wounds.