



Four suspected armed pirates on Tuesday met their waterloo in a gun battle with the operatives of the Marine police, in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects were killed in a sting operation carried out by the police along Ikang Creek after credible information.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, on Wednesday titled ‘Steer clear of Akwa Ibom water ways’ said a speed boat mounted with 115HP Yamaha engine, two rifles and six rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

According to the statement, the suspects, about 32 of them, onboard four speed boats opened fire on sighting the operatives. In the ensuing gun duel, four of the suspects were killed while others escaped with three speed boats.

The statement read, “Acting on very credible intelligence, on 13th April 2021, Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Marine Police, Oron, embarked on a sting operation, along Ikang Creek, Oron where they were confronted by sea pirates numbering about thirty-two on board four speed boats, armed with sophisticated weapons.

“The suspects on sighting the operatives opened fire on them, during the ensuing gun battle, four suspects met their waterloo, while others escaped with three speed boats.





“Exhibits recovered from the suspects were one W23 boat mounted with 115HP Yamaha engine, two rifles and six ammunition.”

The statement added that operatives of Itam “D’ Division on the 28th of March 2021 engaged a robbery gang in operation at a Church Road, killed one of the suspects identified as Nsikak and arrested another, Imoh Daniel during a gun battle.

It was gathered that Nsikak who sustained bullets wounds later gave up the ghost after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Responding to a distress call on 28th March, 2021 at about 2:50am, operatives of ‘D’ Division Itam, mobilised to Church Road where hoodlums were operating.

“The hoodlums on sighting the operatives fired at them, and during the exchange of fire, one suspect identified as Nsikak other names unknown sustained bullet wounds, while Imoh Daniel was arrested. The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital for treatment but gave up the ghost in the process.

“Items recovered were one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, one expended cartridge, one axe, one machete and a facemask, “the statement said.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, as assuring that the Command would continue to partner with critical stakeholders to provide top-notch security to every part of Akwa Ibom State.