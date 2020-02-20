<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Police in Katsina State have killed an alleged notorious kidnapper, one Abubakar Nayabale.

The Katsina Police command said it also arrested one Tanimu Salisu an associate of the dead Nayabale in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said “On 17/02/2020 at about 15:00hrs, bandits numbering eight on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kumare village, Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, began shooting sporadically and kidnapped a 55-year-old, Yahaya Tella.





“Operation Puff Adder, led by the DPO Kurfi, in collaboration with Vigilante group swiftly responded to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“The team succeeded in killing one Abubakar Nayabale, a notorious bandit, arrested another one, Tanimu Salisu, of Zakka village, Safana local government area of Katsina state.

“The team rescued the victim and recovered two Boxer motorcycles from the bandits.”

According to Isah, a member of the vigilante in the community lost his life during the encounter.