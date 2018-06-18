One Mathew Ngana, an alleged notorious armed robber and leader of the deadly Malaysian Forest Gang, has been killed in a gun battle with policemen at Nimbo in Uzouwani LGA of Enugu State.

The deceased was identified as a member of the notorious Malaysian Forest Gang that terrorised residents of Nimbo town and environs.

Members of the gang who were earlier arrested, confessed the involvement of the notorious gang in the kidnap and murder former Chief Security Officer of Uzouwani LGA, Ejiofor Enechi.

Narrating how the notorious suspect was killed, Ebere Amaraizu, the Spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, said on Sunday that men of Nsukka Area Command acted on a distress call and promptly swung into action at the scene where members of the gang engaged the police in a gun battle.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, said the gang first fired at the police but they were repelled.

He said the hoodlums eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the police and one of them, Ngana, was wounded while his gang members escaped into the Forest.

Amaraizu said Ngana was rushed to a hospital where doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

“The search for the fleeing members of the gang have been intensified just as the Command is appealing to the hospital owners/operators about information regarding any one with wound or injury suspected to be that of bullet/gunshot to report promptly to any nearby police station for prompt necessary action,” he said.

The Malaysian gang had in the recent past been a thorn in the flesh of law abiding members of the public within Nimbo Uzouwani and its environs.

The atrocities of the gang include the kidnap and murder of one Ejiofor Enechi, robbery attacks as well as setting ablaze of some houses in Nimbo.