



Men of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit in Rivers State, have shot dead two suspected kidnappers and rescued a medical doctor identified as Samuel.

The operation took place in Ogbodo forest in Isiokpo community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The IGP Monitoring Unit led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igwe, also captured two members of the kidnap gang during the rescue operation.

Confirming the development to journalists in Port Harcourt, DCP Igwe, said the suspects, on sighting them from afar, opened fire which led to the death of the two kidnappers and arrest of two others.

Igwe disclosed that the ransom already paid to the kidnappers, one locally-made gun and other items, were recovered from the kidnappers’ den.

He stated that the unit acted on credible information and deployed technical intelligence inside Ogbodo forest, where the gang was dislodged.

He said that the men of IGP Monitoring Unit had earlier in the week, rescued seven kidnapped victims including a naval officer in Ubima community and recovered a Siena car from the bandits.

He said the IGP Monitoring Unit has also rescued a man, Nnabugo Okoroafor, and a woman, whose identity could not be ascertained, from kidnappers’ in Etche Local Government Area.

According to the DCP in charge of the unit, over eight suspects were arrested. He added that the suspects were in detention and undergoing interrogation.