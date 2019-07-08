<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Abia State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have killed a member of a robbery gang terrorising Obingwa Local Government Area and its environs.

It was learnt that the robbers stormed a neighboring village, where they robbed several shops and houses before storming Mgboko Obingwa.

It was learnt that while they were carrying out another operation at Mgboko, the SARS operatives, acting on intelligence stormed the area.

The three-man gang exchanged gunfire with the policemen.

One of them died, two others escaped with wounds.

Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna couldn’t be reached for comments.