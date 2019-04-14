<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Police Command on Saturday killed two armed robbers operating on motorcycles in Ekette Waterside, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The robbers met their waterloo when the DPO, Supol Ovwian Aladja, Idoko Okwudih and a team of policemen were on surveillance patrol received a distress call that some armed robbers were operating around Ekette Waterside.

Based on the information received the patrol team in a swift response proceeded to the scene where they saw four boys suspected to be armed robbers on two motorcycles who opened fire on the Police Officers.

During the exchange of fire, two of the robbers were gunned down and were rushed to an hospital for treatment, where they were later confirm dead.

According to the command’s acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Chucks Orisewezie, items recovered from them include one cut to size double barrel gun with three live cartridges.

Meanwhile, Orisewezie said efforts were on to track down the others who escaped with bullet wound.