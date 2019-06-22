<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger state Police Command has discovered some buildings that serve as hideouts for kidnappers in Minna, Niger state.

Newsmen confirmed that three of such buildings in Bosso area in Minna have been discovered and have been sealed and security operatives drafted to the area.

Seven people were said to have been arrested while some AK47 rifles recovered the the Police search operation.

The Police got wind of buildings following a tip off by some members of the community who were suspicious of what they described as ‘unusual activities’ in these buildings.

Efforts made to get information from the Police proved abortive as at the time of this report.

When newsmen called the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Muhammad, he said he was out of the town for a course but was able to confirm knowledge about the buildings.

He however said any information given out now may jeopardize their investigation saying that investigation is ongoing.

However, the Police Spokesman said once investigation is concluded, Journalists would be called and adequately briefed.

“We are already investigating the matter when we finish our investigation we will let you know the details”, he said.

Efforts made to get to the houses was not possible as security men did not allow anyone to go close to the houses.