Policemen from the FCT Command and suspected kidnappers have engaged in a gun battle in the Gwagwalada area where they held four hostages who were freed after the gun duel.

According to the police, the victims were Alhaji Umaru Salihu, Mariam Umaru, who were kidnapped from their home in Pagada village on February 8 at about 1am; Zilkifilu Usman and Usman Shuaibu, who were kidnapped from Niger State on February 2, while on transit.





The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a release that the four victims were successfully rescued from a notorious kidnappers’ den located at Sauni Hills, Lambata, at the FCT-Niger State boundary.