The corpse of a 22-year-old housewife, ‎Lamura Rabi’u, who was declared missing since 2016 by her husband was found buried in a shallow grave in a bush in Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State has been found.

In 2016, according to the Jigawa State police commissioner, Bala Zama Senchi, a housewife was declared missing by her husband, Mamman Rabi’u Babaru of Habatsa‎ area of Gagarawa council of the state.

The police commissioner who spoke to the press, on Tuesday, on the feat his command has recorded, explained that the younger brother to the deceased, who took the family cattle to graze, suddenly spotted a piece of cloth from underneath the earth that looked familiar to that of his late sister.

The commissioner said upon taken the piece of cloth to their mother, she confirmed that it belonged to her missing daughter and immediately the police declared the husband wanted.

The husband was later arrested at a home of a spiritualist who was believed to be seeking to help him conceal his crime.

The husband, however, had since confessed to the crime.

He reportedly said he had had a misunderstanding with his late wife who threatened to leave him only for him to chase her to a nearby bush and murdered her there.

The Police commissioner was quoted as saying, “The culprit immediately returned home to pick a hoe with which he dug a shallow grave that he buried his wife’, declared the police commissioner.”

‎Also, among those arrested by the police included one 35-year-old Sunusi Mohammed and one Salim Jibrin, for collecting the sum of N297,000 from three people with the pretence of getting them employment.

One of the suspects, according to the commissioner specialises in impersonating the Chief Protocol Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Lawan Abdu Kazaure, by deceiving people to believe he could get them employment.

He was alleged to have issued fake employment letters of the Department of Security services (DSS), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the federal ministry of Commerce and industry ‎to his unsuspected victims.