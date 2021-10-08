Police: IPOB militant shot dead in Imo

The Imo state police command says its operatives have killed a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The command said this followed credible information that a suspect was sighted at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

The suspect was said to have been on the command’s wanted list, but on the run after allegedly participating in several killings of officers and burning of police stations.

In a statement, Police Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, said the command’s tactical teams after diligent intelligence gathering, on the 6th of October, 2021 at about 4.30 pm, mobilised and stormed the shop of the hoodlum, who was later identified as Uchenna Chukwu age 34yrs ‘M’ of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The statement said, “On sighting the police operatives, he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head, but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“While this was on, the already alerted members who came in their number to rescue him engaged the police operatives in a gun duel, but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.

“Recovered from the deceased were one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.

“The suspect is presently undergoing interrogation and has made useful statement to the investigating team revealing their hideout and the abode of other members of his gang on the run.

“Meanwhile, investigation is in progress and the police operatives are working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest the other members of the terror group especially, those that escaped with bullets injuries.”