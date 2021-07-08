Police: Investigation into ‘rape’, death of Abuja schoolgirl ongoing

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says investigation into the alleged rape and death of a 14-year-old student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, is still ongoing.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the command had ordered discreet investigation into the alleged rape of the deceased student.

Yusuf pledged the command’s readiness to be professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.

She urged residents to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of the investigation

Newsmen recall that controversy had brewed between the mother and the school authorities over the cause of the death of the student.

Mother of the late Senior Secondary School I (SS I) student had alleged that her daughter died of an infection after condom was found in her private part.

She further alleged that the girl had been sexually abused in the school before being taken to the hospital on June 19 for treatment.

The student, however, died two days later in the hospital located at Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

However, the school authorities, in statement, claimed that the student left the school in a healthy condition, as opposed to the mother’s claim.

Newsmen, however, reports that the school authorities had pledged to aid the police in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of the student.