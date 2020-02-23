<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Imo state police command on Sunday said that the investigation on the officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, Sydney Ogudoro, who allegedly shot dead a 2019 Action Alliance, AA, Senatorial Candidate in Imo state, Ndubuisi Emenike, has not been concluded.

Newsmen in Owerri, called the State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, to know if the police have end up with the investigation, after about three weeks the incident happened and the officer was still in their custody.

He also used the opportunity to dismiss the speculation that the accused officer has died in police custody, adding that if the investigation is finalized that this week the officer will be charged to court.

Ikeokwu said: “If investigation is concluded he will be in court. The investigation is ongoing.”





While on the rumour of his death, he said: “I want to tell you that Sydney Ogudoro, is not dead. He is still in our custody. There is no truth in that matter. I want to tell you that he is still in our custody and we are conducting our investigation and by the time we are done. He will be taken to court.”

Recalled that, the NSCDC officer allegedly shot Emenike at Isiala Mbano local government area, during a victory party of Miriam Onuoha, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, she won the Okigwe North Federal constituency rerun election, and defeated the incumbent, Obinna Onwubuariri, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It was said to be a case of accidental discharge however, the NSCDC commandant in Imo state, Raji Ibrahim, has said that there is nothing like accidental discharge known to the command.

However, since January, the incident took place Ogudoro the NSCDC officer has been under the custody of the police command in Owerri, Imo state.