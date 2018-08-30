The Police in Nasarawa State have begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one person at Ashangwa Market after a pandemonium on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Samaila Usman, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Lafia.

According to him, the police on Tuesday received reports that the some people disrupted commercial activities at the market during which one person was killed and three others were injured.

“From preliminary investigation, one person who was killed his remains were burnt and buried by unidentified persons, while the three who were seriously injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Lafia,” he said.

He said that though no arrest had been made yet in connection to the fracas that broke out between some groups he did not identify, the police would uncover the perpetrators.

Usman said some personnel had already been deployed to the scene of the fracas in order to ensure restoration of peace.

He assured the public that the police would go after all culprits in the crisis and bring them to justice, warning members of the public against acts of lawlessness.

Meanwhile, a witness, who preferred anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the problem started at the Ashangwa market when some groups of Fulani were celebrating the last Eid el Kabir.

“They started the trouble among themselves and it spread to other parts of the market, so everybody ran for their life.

“It was later in the day that we got information that one person was killed while others attacked were taken to hospital,” he added.