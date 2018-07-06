The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), says it is investigating the alleged killing of a female corps member, Linda Igwetu, by a policeman on Wednesday in Abuja.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via a text message on Thursday in Abuja.

According to report, Igwetu, who was allegedly shot in the early hours of Wednesday by a police officer, was rushed to the Garki Hospital where she died.

It was also reported that the hospital allegedly refused to treat the deceased unless a police report was presented to them, an allegation which the hospital denied.

The deceased was among corps members scheduled to pass out on Thursday before she met her untimely death.