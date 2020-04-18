<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Taraba State Police command on Friday arrested 65 young persons (all males) who left Ogun State for Adamawa State transiting several states despite the lockdown in Ogun and some states of the federation.

The state Command Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal told our correspondent that the interception followed a tip off from members of the public.

“We got the information that some young persons in their numbers enetered Jalingo despite the ban on interstate travel by the state government.

“We quickly rushed there and found 65 persons. The truck driver who brought them was said to have turned back.

“We have already informed the state government considering what is happening in the country now that the travellers have been handed over to the state’s ministry of health.”





Leader of the travellers, Mr. Yelemi Jocab who spoke to newsmen said they were all from Demsa in Adamawa state, working with Goodwill Ceramic and Tiles Company in Igbesa, Ogun State.

“We are staff of Goodwill Ceramic and Tiles company in Igbesa Ogun State, and we are travelling to our state, Adamawa.

“The company shutdown three weeks ago, and nobody told us until last week when we were asked to resign and come back if we want, when the company reopens.

“All the over 3000 of us working with the company have been laid off. We then became stranded and decided to find a way back home.

“We boarded a trailer and the driver stopped here and turned back.

“While we were looking for another vehicle to take us to Adamawa, we saw policemen here who stopped us from taking further steps,” he said.

Our correspondent learnt that at the time of filing this report, the travellers were still being held at Jolly Nyame stadium along Jalingo-Yola road.