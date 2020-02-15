<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police have intercepted three trucks loaded with properties alleged to have been vandalized and stolen from the premises of the moribund Delta Steel Company, DSC, now Premium Mines and Steel Limited in Ovwian/Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The three drivers to the trucks were also arrested on Friday, February 14.

The arrest was sequel to alarm raised by some persons in Ovwian Community who are determined to see that the Steel Company functions well.

The Community apprehended the trucks and the drivers as they were leaving and called the Police who quickly swung into action and promptly intercepted the three trucks loaded with the vandalized properties.





When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa confirmed the report in a telephone chat with newsmen.

CP Inuwa said, “Actually, we got information that some suspected trucks were moving out of Aladja area with items suspected to have been vandalized from the moribund DSC.

“So, as a result, I quickly got in touch with the Commander of Safe Delta to consequently move along with his men and intercepted the three trucks.

“The three trucks are now at Ovwian/Aladja Division for safe keeping while the three drivers were apprehended.”

Reacting, the President-General of Ovwian Community, Hon. Matthew Uparan who also confirmed the report told newsmen, “The matter is still on. They’re still at the Police Station.”