<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One Sir Peter Uche, who led a 7-man robbery gang to invade MTN mast in Ejigbo to steal batteries, has been arrested by police operatives from Ejigbo Police Divisional Headquarters.

Uche was arrested and his Toyota 4 Runner SUV was recovered with MTN batteries the gang had already stolen.

The operation reportedly swung into action when the Police at Ejigbo Division headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, received a distress call from residents that robbers were operating at the site of the MTN mast.

It was gathered that the timely response of the Anti-Robbery team to the distress calls and their prompt arrival at the scene led to the arrest of the 7-man robbery gang while they were still operating

The armed robbers had reportedly tied up the security man on duty before carrying out their criminal acts.

It was gathered that the robbery took place at the MTN mast in Double Powerline, Ejigbo, Lagos, where the robbers loaded twelve batteries into their vehicle, before the arrival of the police.

The police source said the robbers tried to escape on sighting the police team, but one gang member, Sir Peter Uche, who claim to be a dismissed soldier was caught and arrested.

12 MTN mast batteries, an iron cutter and a Toyota 4Runner SUV with Registration number SMK 662 FA, belonging to Uche were recovered from the scene as exhibits and taken to the Police Station.

The suspect, who hails from Orlu in Imo State, is married with three children and held important positions in the Anglican Church before his arrest.

The police said they were making efforts towards arresting other members of the gang and the matter may be transferred to FSARS for further investigation.