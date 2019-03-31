<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The police in Lagos on Sunday said they intercepted a Fiat bus laden with sacs of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) suspected to have been stolen.

The recovery, according to spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was made on March 28, around 12:30pm at Canoe in Ejigbo.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Elkana said policemen on anti-crime patrol led by Sergeant Sunday Joseph had suspected the bus with registration number LND825BC.

The contrasting paints on the bus – Lagos commercial vehicles colour in front and blue at the back- was said to have aroused the suspicion of the policemen who drew closer to the vehicle to interrogate the occupants.

But on sighting the policemen, Elkana said the three occupants jumped out of the vehicle running in different directions.

“The policemen pursued them and caught up with one of them, Wasiu Oyewole of 3, Oluwaseyi Street, Agodo Egbe, Lagos. The other two escaped.

“The suspect confessed that he and his cohorts loaded the bus with multiple sacs laden with PMS. He claimed further that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline was bust in Owutu, Agric in Ikorodu where the products were loaded while their intended sales point was Ijegun.

“Efforts are being made to track other accomplices who jumped off the vehicle on sighting the police. Meanwhile, NNPC officials have been contacted to decant the product.”