Operatives of the operation ”Puff Adder” have intercepted over one thousand cattle suspected to have been rustled with three suspects arrested.

Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, told journalists that the rustlers were traced from Falgore forest and intercepted at Kwanar Dan Gora in Kano while trying to change route.

He said the suspects confessed to have been involved in cattle rustling, armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities within Kano and neighbouring states.

Below is the full statement from the police in Kano state:

Today, Thursday 12th September, 2019, the command recorded yet another achievement by its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) team of Operation Puff-Adder in conjunction with members of Miyetti Allah where they carried out operations for seven (7) days inside the notorious Falgore Forest using community policing tools.

More than One Thousand (1000) cows were recovered and three (3) notorious cattle rustlers that specialised in Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery were arrested. All suspects confessed to their crimes and led *Puff-Adder Operatives to various locations within the forest were the cows were recovered. The suspects are:-

1. Sa’idu Abdullahi AKA Goda 23 years old of Soba LGA, Kaduna State.

2. Lawan Mohd AKA Boda 25 years old of Damau Village, Kubau LGA. Kaduna.

3. Suleman Abdullahi AKA Bros, 30 years old of Damau Village Kubau LGA, Kaduna State.

The following Arms and Ammunition recovered

1. Two (2) AK47 Rifles with 110 rounds of live ammunitions

2. Three (3) Pump Action Rifles with 22 live cartridges.

3. Two (2) Military Camouflage Uniforms.

4. Four (4) Mobile Handsets.

Efforts is in progress to track down and arrest all remnants of this syndicate at large and recover any remaining animals or arms and ammunition in their possession, across the difficult terrain along the axis of Falgore Forest.

I remain grateful to the people of Kano for their synergy in driving Community Policing further to the grassroots, thereby making Kano peaceful and a shining example among others.