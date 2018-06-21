The police in Kaduna State on Thursday said an officer was killed following a clash between the police and suspected members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Members of the sect were protesting the arraignment of their leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky, who was taken to court on Thursday after years in detention. The police responded by shutting down many highways in the city.

Mr El-zakzaky’s arraignment was however stalled by the absence of the trial judge in court.

The victim, a police inspector, was said to have died while being taken to Barau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna after sustaining injuries in the clash‎.

An eye witness who simply identified himself as Sani said the officer was attacked along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, by Ahmadu Bello Way in the state capital.

He told newsmen that people in the area shut down t‎heir shops and offices and fled from the clash.

“We have all closed our office and gone back home after a policeman was attacked and killed closed to our‎ office,” Mr Sani said.

Police spokesperson, Muktar Aliyu, confirmed that the officer was stoned and stabbed to death.

”Yes, a police officer was killed by Shiites protesters today (Thursday). He was stabbed and stoned to death.

”He died on his way to Barau Dikko hospital and was confirmed dead at the hospital,” he said.

He said the police arrested about 11 Shiite members on Thursday.

“Some of those arrested were among those that killed the policeman,” he said.

According to him, the arrested persons will be charged to court.

The Shittes were protesting the trial of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Kaduna. Mr El-Zakzaky has been in detention since December 2015 since over 300 of his followers were killed by soldiers. The army accused the Shiites of blocking a major road being used by the army chief, Tukur Buratai.

Leaders of the IMN could not be reached for comment on Thursday’s incident.

It was also learnt that the police will issue a press release on the situation later.