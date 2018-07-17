The Police on Tuesday arraigned a 38-year-old man, Adesida Ademola, in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly ‎giving false information to public officers.

Ademola of no fixed address is standing trial on a charge of giving false information to public officers.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Samson Osobu, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on July 12, in Ado-Ekiti.

Osobu alleged that the defendant, being a serving police inspector, did publish and communicate to unauthorised persons, the information that came to him by virtue of his position.

He said that the accused ought to keep the information secret.

The prosecutor said that the defendant unlawfully and knowingly gave false information to public officers.

He said the offences contravened Section 97 (1) of the Official Secret Law Cap 03 and Section 125 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Oluwadare Oyedele, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the bail application, on the ground that the defendant was dismissed from the Nigeria Police and that he lived outside the jurisdiction of the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Aug. 3 for hearing.