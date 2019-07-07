<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police in Anambra state on Sunday dismissed as untrue report alleging a gun cache belonging to herdsmen was discovered at Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, asked members of the public to disregard the story, describing it as figment of imagination of mischief makers.

There was palpable tension in the area on Saturday following the story claiming that a cache of guns reportedly kept by herdsmen for a possible attack was discovered by some children who went to fetch firewood in the area.

The report alleged that no fewer than 50 pieces of AK47 guns were discovered.

But, Mohammed in the statement, warned those circulating such stories to desist or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

The statement partly reads: “The attention of the Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to a story that some children went to fetch firewood at Okija in Anambra State and discovered about 50 pieces of AK 47 guns hidden by Fulani herdsmen in wait for their planned assault.

“That the children reported to some elders who handed over the rifles to the Police.

“The story is false and orchestrated by mischief makers who are bent on creating chaos in the state in order to achieve their selfish desires.

“Persons circulating this inciting publication are warned to desist forthwith as any one apprehended will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Command reassured the people of the state of adequate protection and urged them to disregard the fake news and go about their legitimate business without fear of any molestation.