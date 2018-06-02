Police in Plateau State have reported the killing of three persons, including a 60-year-old man by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Kura Falls, Barkinladi local government area on Saturday.

The spokesman of the police command, Terna Tyopev, made the disclosure to newsmen via text message.

“We have received an information this morning (Saturday) 02/06/2018 at about 7 am that residents were attacked in Kura Falls yesterday (Friday) at about 9.30pm and early this morning (Saturday) by unknown gunmen,” the text read.

“The three persons who died (killed) are: Dawala Bullet, 30 years old; Fidelis Richard, 31 years old and an aged man, Iliya Doro, 60 years old, all male, of the same address.”

The police spokesman also said security operatives are on the trail of the suspects.

“We have mobilised to the district (Gashish district). Investigation into the case is on track and we will arrest the perpetrators to face justice,” Mr Tyopev said.

Hundreds have lost their lives due to sporadic attacks by gunmen in parts of Kaduna in recent months despite police and military presence.