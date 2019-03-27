<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A North Korean medical doctor, Jeng Sunail, attached to the General Hospital in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has been abducted by gunmen.

This was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by the spokesperson for the state Police command, DSP Shehu Mohammed.

According to the police, Sunail’s disappearance was reported at the Tsafe Divisional Police Office by one of his colleagues, Dr. Li Dong.

An indigene of the area also reported that some armed men had invaded the staff quarters of the Tsafe General Hospital at about 9:00 pm on Monday and went straight to Sunail’s apartment where he was abducted to an unknown destination.

The DPO later led a team of detectives to the staff quarters where the main entrance of the house and his room were found open with no signs of breakage or struggle.

The statement further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Celestine Okoye, has directed the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and Anti-kidnapping Squad to commence a discreet investigation into the case, as well as to conduct a search and rescue operation of the expatriate.