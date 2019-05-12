<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police Force Special crack team of Ebrumede Division Saturday night gun down two suspected armed robbers during a gun duel.

According to a confirmed source, the Division’s Special patrol team encountered the armed robbers at Warri/ Sapele road.

That on sighting the police, the armed robbers shot sporadically into the air in order to escape.

Our dependable source added that the police chased the armed robbers to Deco road where they exchanged gunfire as two of the armed robbers succumbed to the superior firepower of the police while three others fled.

The wounded armed robbers were rushed to the Warri Central Hospital and died during treatment.

The remains of the two dead robbers were deposited at the morgue, as police are on the trail of the fleeing robbers.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aniete Eyoh, refused to comment directing enquiries to the state Command.

A police source told newsmen that the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, had given orders that all criminal hideouts across the state which has led to intensity of police operations.

Contacted, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the story that Officers of Ebrumede combated the armed robbers.