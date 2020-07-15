



Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, shot dead a suspected kidnapper on along Shagamu-Ijebu Ode axis, of the state.

According to DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) the encounter took place when SP Okiki Agunbiade the DPO, Shagamu, , was leading his men on a routine patrol.

Agunbiade recalled that on sighting the team of the combat-ready police officers and men, a Toyota Sienna car marked MUS 86 FN with some occupants apparently on a suspicious mission, sped off in the direction of Ijebu-Ode road.

So the DPO ordered his men to give the suspects a hot chase.

Having realised that they were being pursued, the suspects in the car initiated a gun offensive at the policemen while on the move .

This action, according to the PPRO, prompted the police team to respond with superior firepower which forced the criminals to jump down, abandon their car and run into the bush.





The policemen gave them a further chase into the bush and shot one of them dead while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Rescued from the abandoned car are a youth corps member identified as Okoroji Agnes attached to the Federal Girls College, Sagamu, and one Tawa Sosanwo.

The two victims narrated how they were kidnapped at various locations by the hoodlums and were being taken to unknown destinations before police intercepted them on the road.

Their operational car was recovered with one black toy gun, one gold wrist watch, one Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, one cutlass, and one black wrist watch.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, who was full of praise for the gallantry displayed by his men appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to inform the police if anybody with gunshots injuries were seen in their area.

He also assured the members of the public that the fleeing members of the gang would be hunted and arrested within the shortest possible time.