



The Police Command in Enugu State says its anti-robbery operatives on Tuesday gunned down two armed robbery suspects while exchanging fire at Amalla on Obolloafor-Markurdi Road, in Udenu council area.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were gunned down about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday while robbing one Sharon Mini bus along Obolloafor-Markurdi Road, at Amalla in Udenu council area.

He said that the operatives recovered a gun, iron bar and machetes from the suspects.

The command’s spokesman alleged that the two armed robbery kingpins had been a torn on the flesh of the motorists plying Obolloafor-Markurdi Road, within Enugu State.

“It was gathered that the deceased hoodlums with their gang members had blocked the road with drums and were robbing passengers of one Sharon Mini Bus with Registration Number 804 XQ.

“When the police operatives acting on distress call it received, swooped on them and in the ensuing gun duel between the operatives and the hoodlums, two of the hoodlums were gunned down.

“While other members of the gang believed to have been touched by the operatives bullet escaped into the bush,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that a manhunt on the fleeing members of the gang had been intensified.

“Command appeals to members of the public particularly hospital operators to watch out for any one that might approach them with injury suspected to be bullet wound for treatment.

“They should inform the command through 08032003702 for prompt and necessary action,’’ he said.