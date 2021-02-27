



A female civil servant abducted by a four-man gang in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been rescued by the police.

Two of the gang members were arrested on Friday, while they were trying to withdraw cash from the victims’ bank account.

The members of the armed gang disguise themselves as members of a government task force to abduct and rob members of the public.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the rescue, said the gang abducted the victim at Imgbi Road in Yenagoa and were moving around the city, seeking a POS point to make withdrawals when a police squad swooped on them.

The police identified the arrested gang members as Headman Eniyi and Ebi Tonbofa, and said a revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them, while two other members of the gang escaped.





“You will recall that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, had earlier ordered police detectives to fish out the armed gang when similar reports were made to the Police Command.

“The suspects are cooperating with us in the investigation and they will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said.

The gang, according to newsmen, robbed the victim of cash and valuables and then used her phone to contact members of her family to demand that a ransom be transferred to the victim’s account.

The gang, however, ran out of luck as network hitches made withdrawals impossible at several ATM and POS points, before they were apprehended.