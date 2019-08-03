<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected member of a nine-man robbery gang that specialized in stealing vehicles from Edo State and bringing same to Lagos to sell at give away prices to ready buyers, have been arrested by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect, Richard Eboiyehi, 22, was arrested in Ajah, while trying to sell a Lexus jeep that was stolen two weeks ago, from a building at Benin By-Pass, Edo State.

Eboiyehi, a Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination holder, revealed that he and eight other members of his gang invaded the building and carted away the family’s valuables, including a Lexus Jeep.

He said , “We did not go with a gun. We were only armed with cutlasses. We scaled through the fence. One of us who knew the family brought the deal. He said owner of the house swindled his friend and that he wanted to pay him back.

After the operation, Nathaniel and Timothy took the car to Onitsha to sell but nobody bought it as they kept requesting for the original documents. We only collected photo copy of the vehicle’s documents and forgot its original because we were in a hurry to leave the house that day.

“Determined to sell the car and share the money, Timothy and I brought it to Lagos to sell last week Monday. He told me the next day that he was taking the car to the market. When I called again, he told me he was at Mega chicken, that he was still looking for buyer.

The next time my phone rang, the caller said Timothy was involved in an accident and had been rushed to the hospital. I rushed to the hospital, somewhere at Ajah, only to be arrested”.

Asked why he joined robbery, Eboiyehi, said, “One Ahmed, whom I met at Naija Bet shop at Ipoba hill, introduced me to the gang. I joined because I needed money to set up a barbing salon. I am an artist. But since last year, there had been no job. When I complained to Ahmed, he asked me to join him and other gang members to the operation that led to my arrested.

“I was informed that the jeep would be sold for N1.5 million at the initial stage and by the time I calculated my share, I was hoping to get at least 150,000. That would have been enough for me to set up a barbing saloon.

“Unfortunately, I am the only one that was arrested while Timothy who brought me to Lagos, escaped.

“I have contacted my relatives in Benin but none of them believed me. They thought I was trying to collect money from them because I used to lie with such matter in the past.

“I regret my action”, he said.

Police sources hinted that SARS operatives were closing in on other members of the gang.